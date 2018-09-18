﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Fuel Prices Hike: Petrol At 89.54 Per Litre In Mumbai

Fuel Prices Hike: Petrol At 89.54 Per Litre In Mumbai

The Centre has maintained that external factors, including a rise in international crude oil prices, are influencing domestic fuel prices.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2018
Fuel Prices Hike: Petrol At 89.54 Per Litre In Mumbai
File Photo
Fuel Prices Hike: Petrol At 89.54 Per Litre In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2018-09-18T08:38:36+0530
Related Stories

Fuel prices yet again witnessed a fresh hike on Tuesday morning, with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 82.16 and Rs 73.87 per litre respectively in the national capital.

The surge in fuel prices has affected people in Mumbai the most, with petrol retailing at Rs 89.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre.

While a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 83.91 and diesel for Rs 75.53 in Kolkata, the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai rose to Rs 85.31 and Rs 78, respectively.

The constant rise in fuel prices is strengthening citizens' demand for government's intervention in the matter.

The continuous hike in the fuel price is being witnessed from the past few days, causing much trouble for the common people.

The Union Government has also been facing flak in the past few weeks for not implementing stringent measures to curb prices.

The Centre has maintained that external factors, including a rise in international crude oil prices, are influencing domestic fuel prices.

(ANI)

  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Fuel price hike Indian Oil Corporation Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices Business National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Air India Pilot Gives Second Chance At Life To 370 People
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters