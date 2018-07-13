Four Children Drown While Bathing In A Pond

Four children drowned while taking bath in a pond near Rampur Nayagaon on Friday, police said.

Eight children had gone to take bath in a pond near the Rapti river. According to eyewitnesses, seven of the eight boys came out after taking bath in the pond, while Irfan (12) was still in the water.

He was not able to gauge the depth of the pond and after sensing danger he cried out for help and to save him, three other boys, Nihal (15), Ameen (17) and Uzair (14), jumped into the water and all of them drowned, said A K Singh, the inspector in-charge of Gorakhnath police station.

After getting the information, the police immediately reached the spot and fished out the bodies, he said.

