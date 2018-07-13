The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 July 2018 Last Updated at 6:36 pm National

Four Children Drown While Bathing In A Pond

Outlook Web Bureau
Four Children Drown While Bathing In A Pond
Representational Image
Four Children Drown While Bathing In A Pond
outlookindia.com
2018-07-13T18:36:27+0530

Four children drowned while taking bath in a pond near Rampur Nayagaon on Friday, police said.

Eight children had gone to take bath in a pond near the Rapti river. According to eyewitnesses, seven of the eight boys came out after taking bath in the pond, while Irfan (12) was still in the water.

He was not able to gauge the depth of the pond and after sensing danger he cried out for help and to save him, three other boys, Nihal (15), Ameen (17) and Uzair (14), jumped into the water and all of them drowned, said A K Singh, the inspector in-charge of Gorakhnath police station.

Advertisement opens in new window

After getting the information, the police immediately reached the spot and fished out the bodies, he said.

 

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gorakhpur National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP MLA Charged By CBI For Framing Unnao Rape Victim's Father In False Arms Act Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters