Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav Vacate Official Residences

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav vacated their official residences on Thursday in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

Former Chief Ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav vacate their official residences in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/krbv3nTseM
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

BSP supremo Mayawati Wednesday vacated a government house here but is holding on to a second sprawling bungalow which her party says is a memorial to their founder Kanshi Ram.

The Supreme Court had on May 7 said former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office.

Following the order, the UP government on May 17 issued notices to Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav to vacate the bungalows.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav had written to the estate department seeking two more years at their official residences and have moved the apex court on this.

(Details awaited. Inputs from PTI)