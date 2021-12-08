Leaders Of SKM's Committee Sound Hopeful Before Meeting At Singhu Border

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) constituted a five-member committee for dialogue with the government on the protesting farmers' remaining demands on Wednesday. The committee memebers said that the farm unions are hopeful and are progressing towards a resolution.

According to the farmer leader Yudhvir Singh, they have discussed a fresh proposal received from the Centre.

"A final call on the government's fresh proposal will be taken during the SKM meeting at the Singhu border," another farmer leader, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, said.

The SKM is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting at the Singhu border protest site on Wednesday to take a decision on whether protesting farmers should end their agitation following the government's fresh proposal.

On Tuesday, the SKM had demanded clarification on certain points in the government's proposal, including on the precondition set for withdrawal of "fake" cases against farmers.