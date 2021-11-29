Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Ex-CM Of Haryana Demands Dropping Of Cases Against Farmers In The Aftermath Of Farm Law Repeal

The Parliament on Monday passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 to annul the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, with its passage in the Rajya Sabha shortly after the Lok Sabha did it. The Lower House had passed the repeal bill within minutes of its introduction.

2021-11-29T17:34:12+05:30
Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 5:34 pm

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded an immediate dropping of all cases lodged against farmers during the over year-long agitation against the legislations, as a corollary to the repeal of three central farm laws by the Parliament.

Claiming registration of more than 48,000 cases against farmers during the year-long anti farm law agitation by them, Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni also demanded the withdrawal of cases against farmers. “It’s better late than never,” Hooda told reporters during an informal conversation with them when asked to comment on the repeal of the three laws. “Right from the start, we had been maintaining that these laws are not in the interest of farmers. Now that these laws have been repealed, the cases against farmers too should be taken back," he  added.

Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana assembly, added that other demands of farmers, including the one for the enactment of a law for Minimum Support Price for crops, too should be enacted. He said, there should be no hesitation in giving a legal guarantee on the MSP.

Asked about their future course after the repeal of farm laws, Chaduni said, “We want to say that if the government wants to resolve all our issues with a clear intent, it should also decide on other demands including one for giving a legal guarantee on MSP so that farmers can return to their homes.”

Hooda, meanwhile, also demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court into the alleged scam in the recruitment of dental surgeons in Haryana. The former chief minister raised the demand when asked to comment on the alleged scam. “The scandal exposes the state government's hollow claim of giving jobs on merit and in a transparent manner. Now, the cat is out of the bag,” he added. “I have been saying that jobs are on sale. And the latest incident is not an isolated case".

Hooda said he has postponed the third leg of his ''Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh'' outreach programme because of the slated Congress party's rally in Delhi next month. The outreach programme had started from Karnal in October and later another event was held in Jind under the programme. “The third event in this series was scheduled to be held on December 11 in Nuh but the Congress party is going to hold a big rally in Delhi on December 12. So, we postponed our programme to December 26,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Bhupinder Singh Hooda Haryana Farm Laws Withdrawal Congress
