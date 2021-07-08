Euro 2020 Semifinal: UEFA Books England After Laser Gun Controversy Vs Denmark

UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark. (More Football News)



The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.

The laser pointer incident happened when England captain Harry Kane stepped up to take the penalty in extra time. A laser beam could be seen on the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Absolutely shocking that this was allowed to happen! Someone used a laser pen on Kasper Schmeichel!!! pic.twitter.com/73goP3J00a — Swansea Beat âÂ½ï¸Â (@swanseabeat) July 7, 2021

Infact the penalty awarded on a foul on Raheem Sterling itself was a controversial one.

Sterling burst into the penalty area in extra time of the semifinal match and appeared to lose his balance following a challenge by Joakim Maehle. The England winger eventually fell to the ground after a nudge from another Denmark player, Mathias Jensen.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot, the decision stood after a review by the video assistant referee and Harry Kane scored — off the rebound after the penalty was saved — to give England a 2-1 win and a spot in the Euro 2020 final.

England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium. (With inputs from Agencies)

