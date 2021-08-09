Yashpal Sharma Remembers His 'Friend, Guide And Mentor' Anupam Shyam: He Loved to Tell Stories

Also read Veteran Actor Anupam Shyam Passes Away In Mumbai At 63

Actor Yashpal Sharma was “shocked” when he heard the news about the death of his “mentor guide and a really good friend”, actor Anupam Shyam, on Sunday night.

“I got the call last night, and I couldn’t believe it. I mean yes, he was a bit unwell, but it still did shock me. I rushed to the hospital straight away,” Sharma tells us over the phone.

“He was someone who loved telling stories, loved to share a joke or two. He used to love to laugh. He was also a dog lover. He had so many pets at home,” recalls Sharma.

Anupam Shyam was admitted to the Lifeline hospital in suburban Goregaon four days ago where he breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

“It is a big loss to the industry. I have lost someone, who was a mentor, a guide and more importantly a very good friend. I still will never forget that evening, when I took my son along to meet him. It is one of my of most treasured memories,” he says recalling how he was always mesmerised by Shyam’s acting, since his time at National School of Drama.

“I have seen him act since then. I remember I was always blown over by many of his performances. His work in plays such as ‘Pagla Ghoda’, ‘Muavze’ and ‘Fujiyama’ was inspirational. Then I also had the fortune of working with him in film such as ‘Bawandar’ and ‘Lagaan’,” says Sharma.

Shyam will soon be seen in the upcoming film, 'Mooso' ('The Mouse'), which also stars Sharma. “It is a good story, really powersful story. I am one of lead characters in the film. He (Anupam Shyam) is also in the film and you will be really impressed with his work in the film,” he says.

“My biggest learning from him was to always give your one hundred percent. He always believed that no matter how small the role was, you have to act and you have to give your best. That is something that always stayed with me, and I will continue to keep giving my best in whatever projects I get,” he signs off.

