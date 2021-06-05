Yami Gautam Ties The Knot With Director Aditya Dhar

June 05, 2021
Actor Yami Gautam and Director Aditya Dhar worked together in the national award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:57 pm
Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate wedding ceremony. Gautam, 32, and Dhar, 38, who co-wrote the 2019 blockbuster "Uri: The Surgical Strikes," announced the news on social media.

The pair also uploaded a photo from their wedding ceremony, quoting Persian poet Rumi and wrote, "In your light, I learn to love. We married today in a small wedding ceremony with our family's blessings. We celebrated this wonderful occasion with our immediate family because we are very private individuals.”

 
 
 
 "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami, and Aditya," they added.

On the work front, Gautam, who was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh, will next be seen in "Dasvi", co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Dhar, who hails from Delhi, is currently working on "The Immortal Ashwatthama", which marks his reunion with "Uri" star Vicky Kaushal.

