Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Yami Gautam Reveals How She Deals With Emotionally Draining Shoots

The actress has some intense roles coming up with 'Lost', 'Dasvi' and 'A Thursday'.

Actress Yami Gautam will soon be seen in 'Lost', 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi'. | Instagram

2021-12-24T01:16:16+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 1:16 am

Shooting for scenes or playing demanding characters often affect the psyche of actor. While many actors have taught themselves the art of not bringing the characters home, many actors have often talked about feeling the after-effects of having a tough shooting day, which stays with them long after they have come home. Actress Yami Gautam, belongs to the former category of artists.

The 'Vicky Donor' actress says that after eight years of working in Bollywood, she can finally cut herself off from work after the shooting shift ends.

"I think now I can switch off. Although  'A Thursday' was a very heavy film for me in a lot of ways. It used to feel heavy and it would weigh me down but the moment I am on set, I am fully there. Then what is happening outside the sets, I don't know. Unless ofcourse there is a catastrophic situation that needs my situation. It takes a while to learn it. I look forward to going home and spending time with my family. I do unwind the day with watching something lighter and eating something nice," says the actress.

Ofcourse, an exception to this is when she shoots away from home. In those situations, she prepares herself for back to back hectic days.

"For 'Lost' we were shooting in Kolkata and you go back to hotel and you know have to wake up early next day. That's a different routine where you don't get time to recoup from the previous day, so that's another thing. But I think that is fine because the moment you reach the set and you are so invested in the moment and that makes up for it," says Gautam, who was last seen on the screen with 'Bhoot Police'.

Yashika Mathur Yami Gautam Mumbai Art & Entertainment
