Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Actor Raghav Tiwari, who was recently seen as protagonist, Aditya in television show, 'Hamari Wali Good News' says his love and dedication for workout and fitness has made him a morning person.

The actor tells us,"Earlier I used to wake up really late on weekends. Now, I don’t my run even on weekends and if I go late it would be sunny and difficult to run. Hence my day starts early even on weekends. This means plenty of time. I don’t feel good if I miss my morning run. I feel very fresh all through the day when I run in the morning. Workout has made me a morning person."

Being an actor means looking fit all the time but Tiwari feels, it is everyone's duty to pay attention to their health.

"I learnt several benefits of workout which pulled me towards getting started with it. However, it took some time for me to be there. I personally feel that if you don’t take care of your body, it won’t take care of you. Irrespective of what your profession is, it is important to worship your body. Start taking care of your body and lead a happy and a healthy life."

Meanwhile on the work front, the actor is looking for some challenging roles to make the next move.

"I'm looking for some strong and challenging characters. I'm done with my small break now I wish to get back to work and entertain my audience. I don't mind acting for digital screen too. Infact looking forward to do one," he says.