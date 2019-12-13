When SRK's Son AbRam Asked The Paps To Make Way

Shah Rukh Khan's younger son AbRam Khan seems to have already acquired the airs of a superstar. His antics in a viral video at Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday party would suggest as much, and netizens are simply loving it.
In the Instagram video, six-year-old AbRam is seen seated inside a luxury car, leaving the party. As the car tries to move out, the waiting paparazzi closes in, to get a picture of the star son. Then, AbRam is seen authoritatively gesturing at the lenspersons to clear the way and let the car pass, reports spotboye.com.
Not long ago, at the seventh birthday of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, AbRam was seen screaming at waiting photographers, saying: "no pictures!"
Well, it seems as if unlike dad SRK, AbRam is a bit shy of the spotlight.
IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: What I've Done? Virat Kohli Makes Fun Of Kesrick Williams With Epic Celebration - WATCH
Maharashtra Portfolios: Shiv Sena Keeps Home Ministry, Congress Gets Revenue, Finance Goes To NCP
Explained: What Is Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB)? Which States Are Exempted And Why? What Next?
CAB Live Updates | After Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Home Minister Also Cancels India Visit
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study