Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

When Pritam ‘Howled’ After Reading Kabir Khan’s Script For Ranveer Singh Starrer ‘83’

Music composer Pritam recalls his memories of listening to the radio in 1983 during the cricket World Cup, and how those memories were brought to life, after he read director Kabir Khan’s script for the recently released film.

When Pritam ‘Howled’ After Reading Kabir Khan’s Script For Ranveer Singh Starrer ‘83’
Music composer Pritam Chakraborty. | Instagram

Trending

When Pritam ‘Howled’ After Reading Kabir Khan’s Script For Ranveer Singh Starrer ‘83’
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T11:00:44+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 11:00 am

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty, just like every other Indian who witnessed the cricket team lift their maiden World Cup in 1983, felt “super-proud” after the achievement. “Before that, I mean the World Cup, I was never into cricket much. I have always been a football fan. I remember we used to play cricket only during the winters because it used to hurt a lot when a football hit you when it's cold,” he laughs.

“But I remember listening to the commentary of the matches on the radio. We didn’t have a TV back then. In our whole mohalla, there was just one TV, and I remember that place was really crowded as well when India was playing in the final. I couldn’t go, because I had a fever, but I remember listening to it on the radio,” he recalls.

So, when Pritam read the script by Kabir Khan for ’83’, which is based on the events of the 1983 World Cup, he couldn’t stop crying. “There were parts where I was howling! Especially the part where Kapil Dev scored 175 runs, and there is no video footage of it because BBC had gone on strike that day. I was on a plane to Delhi when I was reading the script, and I kept crying. Finally, someone came and asked me what happened and I was like ‘Did you know no one has recorded Kapil Dev’s 175*?” he says.

“I think I read the script some 6-7times. I posted about it on Instagram too, I think! It was one of the best scripts I have read in my career so far,” he adds.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The combined love of nostalgia and a beautifully worded script, helped Pritam create a 14-track album for the film, which had not a single situation for a song. Kabir Khan had made it around a theme. "There was not a single situation for a song in the film. I had to work around the theme of the film,” he says.

“He wanted the music to just play in the background of the matches or the events that were happening. Like how it happens in Hollywood films. There is no lip-sync or anything. But it's like an OST version,” adds Pritam, who also reveals, for the first time his more than 20-year-long career, had to work on the music after the scenes were shot.

“I have never done it before in my career, so yes it was a different experience, to do that. But having said that, it was nice to see music play in your head, when you relive those images on screen and try to connect them with the memories you had of the same match you heard on the radio back then,” he signs off.

Tags

Samarth Goyal Mumbai Musician Singer Bollywood Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Yami Gautam Talks About Her Skin Condition keratosis Pilaris And People's Reaction To It

Yami Gautam Talks About Her Skin Condition keratosis Pilaris And People's Reaction To It

Irrfan Khan's Long-Delayed Film 'Murder at Teesri Manzil 302' To Finally Release On OTT

For Vijay Varma, OTT Releases Were Great Source Of Comfort During Lockdown

The Evolving Representation Of Kashmir In Bollywood

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Pavan Malhotra: Two Of My Films Received National Awards, But I Didn’t; For Once, You’ll Feel Bad

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

‘Felt Duty-Bound To My Nation!’, Ranveer Singh On Playing Kapil Dev In '83'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Year-Ender 2021: Lara Dutta To Aayush Sharma To Kangana Ranaut – Transformations That Blew Our Minds

Year-Ender 2021: Lara Dutta To Aayush Sharma To Kangana Ranaut – Transformations That Blew Our Minds

Kiran Mehra: Rekha Remained In My Husband Vinod Mehra's Life Till The End

Kiran Mehra: Rekha Remained In My Husband Vinod Mehra's Life Till The End

‘Sholay’ And 'Seeta Aur Geeta’ Fame Mushtaq Merchant Dies At 67

‘Sholay’ And 'Seeta Aur Geeta’ Fame Mushtaq Merchant Dies At 67

Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerizes With Her Airport Look After Her Visit To The Tirumala Shrine

Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerizes With Her Airport Look After Her Visit To The Tirumala Shrine

Read More from Outlook

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Medical experts say that the currently available evidence shows that Omicron might turn out to be a variant like the Spanish Flu, which will turn the pandemic into an endemic.

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Koushik Paul / Scott Boland's 6/7 helped Australia bowl out England for 68 on Tuesday morning and win by an innings and 14 runs. Australia win the series 3-0. Get here highlights of AUS vs ENG.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement