Watch: 'Game Of Thrones' Final Season To Premiere In April, Date Announced

Winter is coming to scorch the TV screens as "Game of Thrones" returns for one last time on April 14 with its eighth season.

HBO on Monday announced the premiere date of the hit series last installment on its official Twitter account.

The network also offered a 90 second-long "offical tease", captioned as: "April 14. #ForTheThrone."

The video clip shows Jon Snow, Sansa and Arya - three members of the Stark family - making their way through the crypts under their family home.

90 days, 23 hours, 55 min, 27 seconds pic.twitter.com/ZxaPAmwf36 — HBO (@HBO) January 14, 2019

The viewer hears messages from their dead family members Ned and Catelyn Stark as well as Lyanna Stark, Ned's sister and the mother of Jon never knew.

When the troika reaches the crypt's end, they come face-to-face with their own statues. As confusion clouds their faces, a fallen feather starts turning into ice and the crypt fills up with fog, cautioning that the winter is here.

Last week, HBO debuted new footage from the eighth season -- that featured Jon, Sansa and Daenerys Targaryen -- as part of its 2019 line-up.

The network announced last November that the show's final season will premiere in April 2019.

Season eight has six episodes - each of which could run as long as 90 minutes.

Little is known about the last season of "Game of Thrones" beyond that it will consist of six episodes. And although the flagship series is ending, the network has multiple projects set in the "Game of Thrones" universe currently in development.

They have already ordered the project written by Jane Goldman to pilot.

Goldman's show takes place thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend - it's not the story we think we know.

The Goldman pilot also recently announced its main cast, which will be led by Naomi Watts.

The shooting began in October 2017 and wrapped 10 months later.

