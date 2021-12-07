Watch: Zeenat Aman's Funny Response To Kapil Sharma's Rain Sequence Query

Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman, Anita Raj and Poonam Dhillon will appear in the upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' (TKSS) . In a new promo shared by the channel, host and comedian Kapil Sharma could be seen engaging in his usual fun banter with his special guests.

At one point, Sharma questioned Aman about her multiple rain sequences in movies and asked her whether the makers thought the actor did not take regular baths.

Aman said, “Meri zehen mein kisine daala ki jab aapko baarish mein nehalwate hai toh producer ke yahaan baarish hoti hai paiso ki (Someone once told me whenever I am made to take a shower in the rain on screen, it rains money for my producers).”

Hearing the response from the veteran actress , the audience could not help but laugh out loud.

Sharma also praised Dhillon's beauty, claiming that after romancing her in the 1984 film 'Sohni Mahiwal', lead actor Sunny Deol moved away from the romantic genre to focus on action films.

In the video, comedian Krushna Abhishek imitates veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and showers praise on the three former Bollywood leading ladies, saying he considers himself fortunate to have shared screen space with them.

Abhishek even imitated Chakraborty's signature dance moves, earning Raj's 'wow' response. The clip also featured singers and music composers Anu Malik, Sadhna Sargam, and Amit Kumar as guests on another episode of TKSS.