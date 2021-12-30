Watch: Salman Khan Drives An Auto-Rickshaw In Panvel

Bollywood actor Salman Khan who is currently staying at his farmhouse in Panvel was seen driving an auto-rickshaw on Tuesday night. Khan was spotted on the driver's seat of an auto-rickshaw in a crowded area that was close to his farmhouse.

Here's a glimpse of the same:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂµ (@salman.khan.universe)

Khan had headed to Panvel over the weekend along with his family to celebrate his and his niece Ayat Sharma's birthday which falls on December 27. The actor cut his cake along with Sharma on Monday in the presence of family and close friends.

A day before his birthday, he was bit by a snake thrice. He was hospitalized for nearly six hours. Later, on his birthday he addressed the press and assured them that he was doing absolutely fine. "A snake had entered my farmhouse; I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now," he had said.