December 19, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Watch: Remo D'Souza Shares Heartfelt Post After Being Discharged

Watch: Remo D'Souza Shares Heartfelt Post After Being Discharged

Choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on December 11.

PTI 19 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Remo D'Souza Shares Heartfelt Post After Being Discharged
Image Instagrammed by Remo D'Souza
Watch: Remo D'Souza Shares Heartfelt Post After Being Discharged
outlookindia.com
2020-12-19T16:31:06+05:30

Choreographer-filmmaker and director Remo D'Souza, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack, has been discharged. 

The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on reality show "Dance India Dance" was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on December 11. 

Taking to Instagram, D'Souza posted a video and revealed that he is back at his home now.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

"Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends," he captioned the post. 

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On!" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" to his credit.
 
As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt" and "Race 3".

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sometimes I Choose A Film Only For The Money: Richa Chaddha

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Bollywood Choreographer Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos