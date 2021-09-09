Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Watch: Priyanka Chopra Features In The Keanu Reeves Starrer 'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer

Priyanka Chopra In 'Matrix 4' | YouTube

Priyanka Chopra is here with the magnum opus ‘Matrix 4’. But sadly, in the trailer of the Keanu Reeves film, PeeCee is barely there. Is it just a blink-and-miss or some deeply hidden secret?

2021-09-09T20:02:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

09 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:02 pm

Priyanka Chopra is back with another Hollywood release, and this time, it’s none other than the much-awaited ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ or as it is fondly called ‘Matrix 4’. The science fiction action film has been produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski. Check out the trailer right here:

The fourth instalment of the franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith who reprise their roles from the previous films. The new members joining the cast are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, and, of course, Priyanka Chopra.

The desi girl was seen in just one scene in the trailer, and that raises fans expectations thinking whether this has been done on purpose to keep some secrets that will get revealed only when the movie releases.

The film will be theatrically released on December 22, as per the reports. It will also be streamed digitally on the ad-free tier of HBO Max for a month beginning on that same date.

Priyanka Chopra Keanu Reeves Bollywood Hollywood
