Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Katrina Kaif Smiles After Paparazzi Ask Vicky Kaushal 'How's The Josh'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday, December 9. The actors took to their official Instagram handle and made a happy announcement, along with photos from the wedding.

Watch: Katrina Kaif Smiles After Paparazzi Ask Vicky Kaushal 'How's The Josh'
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. | Instagram/ @vickykaushal09

Trending

Watch: Katrina Kaif Smiles After Paparazzi Ask Vicky Kaushal 'How's The Josh'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T12:42:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 12:42 pm

Newlywed actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening and were greeted warmly by the paparazzi. The duo was spotted outside Vicky Kaushal's Andheri house after apparently returning from their honeymoon.

When invited to appear for the cameras, the pair did so with grins and waving. Kaushal donned a beige top, while Kaif looked stunning in a pink set. During the picture shoot, a paparazzi approached Vicky Kaushal and said, "How's the josh?" Other paparazzi followed, and Kaushal and Kaif merely smiled. It's a popular line from Vicky's 2019 blockbuster flick Uri: The Surgical Strike for the uninformed. Meanwhile, a paparazzi called Katrina Kaif "bhabhiji." 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday, December 9. The actors took to their official Instagram handle and made a happy announcement, along with photos from the wedding. Both Kaif and Kaushal wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi,' alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'Sardar Udham,' which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award-winning actor will next be seen in 'Field Marshal' Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' 'Sanju,' and 'Lust Stories,' to name a few.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Celebrity Wedding Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Calls Herself Mrs. Jain, Posts Adorable Photos From Wedding With Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande Calls Herself Mrs. Jain, Posts Adorable Photos From Wedding With Vicky Jain

Aamir Khan Travels To 200 Locations In 100 Days For Shooting ' Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor Khan Not Allowing Anyone To Enter Her Room After Testing Positive For Covid-19

When Priyanka Chopra Was Floored By Keanu Reeves' Kindness During 'The Matrix Resurrections' Shoot

Aftab Shivdasani: Want To Do More Work, But Don’t Want To Compromise On My Standards

Ram Madhvani: I Have 22 Scripts That Have Not Yet Been Filmed

Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' Trailer Released, Fans Make It Trend Within Minutes

Milind Soman Completes 1,000-km 'Green Ride' On Bicycle

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch Runs From Security At 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' World Premiere

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch Runs From Security At 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' World Premiere

'Double XL': Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha Discuss The Issue Of Body-Shaming In Their Upcoming Flick

'Double XL': Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha Discuss The Issue Of Body-Shaming In Their Upcoming Flick

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Makers Of ‘Virata Parvam’ And ‘Bheemla Nayak’ Release Teasers On His Birthday

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Makers Of ‘Virata Parvam’ And ‘Bheemla Nayak’ Release Teasers On His Birthday

'Brahmastra ': Ranbir Kapoor’s First Look Unveiled In A Short Teaser

'Brahmastra ': Ranbir Kapoor’s First Look Unveiled In A Short Teaser

Read More from Outlook

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

No Need To Panic If You Get COVID, New Guidelines Ahead Of India's Tour Of South Africa

No Need To Panic If You Get COVID, New Guidelines Ahead Of India's Tour Of South Africa

Outlook Web Bureau / India's tour of South Africa starts with the first Test match on December 26 at Johannesburg. The Indian team is set to depart for South Africa later this week.

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Seema Guha / India-Bangladesh walk down memory lane as they commemorate the defeat of the Pakistan Army in 1971 and the birth of a new nation.

Advertisement