Watch: Five-Foot Tall Telescope Made From Chocolate Leaves Netizens Amused

Not too long ago, a video of a chef cutting cakes that looked like real objects managed to leave netizens amused.
This time, Amaury Guichon, a pastry chef from Las Vegas has impressed people with his skills after he created a telescope with chocolate. You read that right, it’s not a real telescope.
Guichon shared a video on his social media account with a five-foot-tall telescope. He wrote, “This may be the most technical chocolate creation I have ever made, so many details went into this,” The video has now gone viral on several social media platforms.
The 3.13-minute long clip shows Guichon working systematically to make a moveable telescope.
Take a look:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=external&v=367264554313885
This is not the first time that Guichon has created something like this. Earlier, the talented pastry chef made a huge gorilla using chocolate.
Since being shared online, the unusual video has got over two million views.
“Absolutely amazing the detailing if I walk past it I would think it was a real telescope very very impressive!!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.
“It is beautiful,” read the other one.
