February 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Watch: Drowsy Sara Ali Khan Talking To Fans Before Wisdom Tooth Extraction Surgery

Watch: Drowsy Sara Ali Khan Talking To Fans Before Wisdom Tooth Extraction Surgery

In a video shot as a part of her 'Namaste Darshako' series, actor Sara Ali Khan takes her fans through her surgery at the dentist's clinic.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Drowsy Sara Ali Khan Talking To Fans Before Wisdom Tooth Extraction Surgery
Actor Sara Ali Khan
Instagram
Watch: Drowsy Sara Ali Khan Talking To Fans Before Wisdom Tooth Extraction Surgery
outlookindia.com
2021-02-12T19:19:48+05:30

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video on Instagram which was shot before her wisdom tooth extraction surgery. As part of her popular series, "Namaste Darshako", the video featured her surrounded by a group of dentists, all ready for her surgery. 

She began the video by saying "Namaste Darshako", while she was lying down ahead of her surgery and introduced her doctor by saying, "He is going to ‘inaugurate’ my wisdom teeth but I don’t think that is correct”. 

Netizens were in absolute awe of the video, especially loving the part where she says, "That is the plan for the day. I had some food with mom for her birthday dinner but I think she is gonna make…", right before dozing off due to the anaesthesia.

Garnering over 2 million views, the video ended with Sara updating her fans about the surgery, saying, "Hello, viewers my surgery is over, all went well". 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' To End After Season Eight

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sara Ali Khan Bombay Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos