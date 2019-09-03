﻿
Watch: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Feature In Hilarious Meme Shared By Smriti Irani

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's song 'Aaiyee Aapka Intezaar Tha' gets a fun twist, courtesy Smriti Iran

IANS 03 September 2019
Union Minister Smriti Irani has shared a hilarious meme on social media featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Seeming to be excited for the weekend, Irani used a Bollywood reference to convey the message. 

Taking to Instagram, she shared the video of the song, "Aaiyee Aapka Intezaar Tha" featuring the two Bollywood actors. The video signifies that much like Tabu, everyone was waiting for the weekend, which comes in the form of Ajay.

Irani captioned the clip: "Greeting the weekend be like ... (a tribute from those working this weekend)." The video currently has over one lakh views.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Greeting the weekend be like ... â¤ (a tribute from those working this weekend ð¤¦‍â)

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Aug 31, 2019 at 12:15am PDT

