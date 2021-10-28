Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Vikas Kumar On 'Sonsi' Winning The National Film Award: I'm Thrilled And Extremely Grateful

Actor Vikas Kumar who recently turned producer with 'Sonsi' or 'Shadow Bird' speaks up about the short film’s win at the National Film Awards in the Best Cinematography category.

Vikas Kumar And Savita Singh | instagram.com/strictlyvikas

2021-10-28T20:29:50+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 8:29 pm

Actor Vikas Kumar has been a part of many prominent projects like ‘Aarya’, ‘Hamid’, ‘Parmanu’, ‘Khotey Sikkey’, ‘Powder’ and others. He has recently turned producer. At the 67th National Film Awards, his first produced short film 'Sonsi' or 'Shadow Bird' won in the Best Cinematography category. Talking about the same he says, "I am thrilled and extremely grateful. My childhood friend, Sharib Khan, and I, dream of telling stories where we see the extraordinary in the ordinary. I'm especially thankful to the Director and DOP Savita Singh. This film is her vision and was executed exactly how she wanted it.”

The short film 'Sonsi' has been directed by filmmaker Savita Singh and produced by actor Vikas Kumar under the banner of Khan and Kumar Media Pvt. Ltd. The film stars actors Aarohi Radhakrishnan and Jameel Khan.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Vikas Kumar says, "‘Dhamaaka’ releases on November 19. That should soon be followed by ‘Aarya’ Season 2, for which I finished dubbing last week. I'm looking forward to the response to both these projects."

Prateek Sur
