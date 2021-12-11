Vijay Varma Has Completed The Filming Of His Upcoming Untitled Show

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Vijay Varma announced that he had finished filming his next show with writer-director Sumit Saxena.

The untitled project is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

Varma took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap of the series and shared a photograph with the team from the sets.

“It’s a wrap! It’s been almost 100 days of immersive, relentless work and we finally can enjoy our festive season. The toughest team shot one of the most intricate stories I came across. We will bring this to y’all soon. Cheers to the team. Yet untitled show,” the 35-year-old actor wrote.

Besides this series, next on Varma’s plate is 'Darlings' with actress Alia Bhatt; Reema Kagti-directed Amazon Prime Video series 'Fallen'; and 'Hurdang' with actress Nushrat Bharucha and actor Sunny Kaushal.

Sumit Saxena is best known for writing dialogues of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. He has also penned the script for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film 'Doctor G'.

[With Inputs From PTI]