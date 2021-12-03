Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari Likely to Attend The Ceremony

The big day is almost approaching when Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly seal their romance by tying the knot in Rajasthan.

According to a report in Times of India, filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari have been invited to Kaushal and Kaif's wedding celebrations, which will reportedly take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara from December 7 to December 9.

For the unversed, Khan shares a close bond with Kaif. The actress has worked with him in various films such as 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'New York', and 'Phantom'. Speaking of Anand Tiwari, he made his directorial debut with 2018's Kaushal and Angira Dhar-starrer 'Love per Square Foot'.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is also likely to attend the wedding of Kaushal and Kaif, who are fondly called ViKat by their fans.

It has also been reported that the duo will first have a registered wedding in Mumbai before heading to Rajasthan for the celebrations.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed the actors' relationship earlier this year on Zoom's chat show 'By Invite Only', saying, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."