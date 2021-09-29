Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan To Star In A Romantic Comedy: Reports

Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Rumour mills are abuzz that the upcoming movie is all set to go on floors from November 15, 2021 onwards.

Rumour mills are abuzz that the upcoming movie is all set to go on floors from 15th November, 2021 onwards

2021-09-29T11:00:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 11:00 am

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are set to star in a romantic-comedy movie, directed by ‘Luka Chuppi’ director Laxman Utekar, which will be bankrolled under Dinesh Vijan’s production banner.

Reports came in just hours after the release of the teaser of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movie ‘Sardar Udham’ .

In the recent past, both Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan grabbed the headlines over the delay in the production of their high-budget film, ‘Ashwatthama’.

Now, it seems that the duo has been roped in for another project together. Rumour mills are abuzz that the upcoming movie is all set to go on floors on November 15, 2021 onwards. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet awaited by both the Bollywood actors and filmmaker Laxman Utekar.

 
 
 
On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal released the teaser of his upcoming biographical film 'Sardar Udham'. Donning a rugged bearded look with a white turban, the clip features a slew of newspaper reports on the revolutionary freedom fighter.

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India's Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Mumbai Art & Entertainment
