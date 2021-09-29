Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan To Star In A Romantic Comedy: Reports

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are set to star in a romantic-comedy movie, directed by ‘Luka Chuppi’ director Laxman Utekar, which will be bankrolled under Dinesh Vijan’s production banner.

Reports came in just hours after the release of the teaser of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movie ‘Sardar Udham’ .

In the recent past, both Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan grabbed the headlines over the delay in the production of their high-budget film, ‘Ashwatthama’.

Now, it seems that the duo has been roped in for another project together. Rumour mills are abuzz that the upcoming movie is all set to go on floors on November 15, 2021 onwards. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet awaited by both the Bollywood actors and filmmaker Laxman Utekar.

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal released the teaser of his upcoming biographical film 'Sardar Udham'. Donning a rugged bearded look with a white turban, the clip features a slew of newspaper reports on the revolutionary freedom fighter.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)