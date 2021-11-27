Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Set To Get Married On December 9, 2021

The Sangeet and Mehendi would take place on the 7th and 8th of December, respectively.

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Set To Get Married On December 9, 2021 | Instagram/@wedabout

2021-11-27T12:00:26+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 12:00 pm

The news of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting married is now making headlines. According to a trusted source close to the actress, the pair will marry on December 9th at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their families and friends are getting ready for the big day. In Rajasthan, the wedding celebrations of Sangeet and Mehendi would take place on the 7th and 8th of December, respectively.

Kaif and Kaushal's crews are hard at work purchasing plane tickets and arranging to lodge for all of the people expected to bless the couple. This Big Fat Bollywood Wedding is expected to attract 200 guests. The wedding preparations are in full flow with only a few days until the big day.

As a lot of fans are impatient to get a glimpse of the to-be bride and groom on their wedding day, people are also eager to see who all are attending the Bollywood wedding. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to be seen in Sabyasachi. Kaif will also wear Abu Jani for Mehendi, Manish Malhotra for Sangeet, and Gucci for the reception.

'Phone Bhoot' is a horror movie is Kaif's next while Vicky Kaushal featured recently in 'Sardar Udham'.

