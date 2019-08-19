﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Veteran Music Composer Khayyam Passes Away At 92

Veteran Music Composer Khayyam Passes Away At 92

Legendary music composer Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

PTI 19 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Veteran Music Composer Khayyam Passes Away At 92
Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.
ANI Photo
Veteran Music Composer Khayyam Passes Away At 92
outlookindia.com
2019-08-19T23:09:27+0530

Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in classic films such as 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan', passed away after prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

He was 92.

The noted composer was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago.

"He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm," a family friend told PTI.

The musician's other notable works include films such as 'Trishul', 'Noorie' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam'.

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Khayyam Music Movies Bollywood Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards Padma Bhushan Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Heavyweights Jostle As Process To Select India Cricket Team Support Staff Begins
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters