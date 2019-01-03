Veteran Actor Bob Einstein Dies At 76

﻿
Einstein was fighting cancer.

03 January 2019
Veteran actor-writer Bob Einstein died on Wednesday in Indian Wells, California. He was 76.

According to reports, Einstein was fighting cancer.

Expressing condolences over the actor's demise, his brother Albert Brooks tweeted: "RIP My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man."

Einstein, popularly known for shows like "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour", "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and his spoof daredevil character Super Dave Osborne, entertained audience for over five decades.

The Emmy Award-winning celebrity was also scheduled to be part of the 10th season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" but his health barred him from filming.

IANS

