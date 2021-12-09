Venkatesh Returns To Bollywood With Salman Khan For Sajid Nadiadwala's Next After A 25-Year Break

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are gearing up for their next project, an action-comedy directed by Farhad Samji, after working together on 'Jeet', 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and 'Kick'. The project is now in the casting stage and is set to begin production early next year. Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off a casting coup for his big-ticket act, according to Pinkvilla.

According to a source, the much-anticipated action comedy would mark Venkatesh's comeback to Hindi cinema after a 25-year absence. “Yes, Venkatesh will be a part of this film and he is all ready to get back to Bollywood after a long time. He will be playing a parallel lead alongside Salman Khan and all the stakeholders are excited to see the two giants share screen space for the first time,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further the scenes featuring Venkatesh and Khan will be among the major highlights of this yet-untitled action-comedy.

Along with Khan, Pooja Hegde plays the female counterpart in the flick. "That's not all," the source continued, "Sajid and Salman are aiming to cast a famous star from the Southern industry as Venkatesh's romantic interest." The cast of this Farhad Samji film will include performers from both the Northern and Southern film industries.

Salman Khan recently announced at an event in Hyderabad that he is working on a feature film with Venkatesh. The local Telugu, as well as the Hindi media, were taken aback by this. Now we can confirm that the picture in question is this action-comedy, which will get a definitive title soon. The film will be shot in numerous locations around India over the first part of next year, and preliminary work is already underway.