Venkatesh Daggubati Unveils The Trailer Of Naga Shaurya's Sports Drama 'Lakshya'

Sports dramas are always popular with moviegoers. Sports-based films have a great chance of succeeding at the box office if they are made well. 'Lakshya', directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi , is a gripping sports drama film. The film's trailer left a remarkable impression among viewers.

Victory Venkatesh has released a theatrical trailer for his upcoming film 'Lakshya' , which has raised the bar of expectations even higher. He took to his twitter account and shared the much awaited trailer of this season and deems it as a winner. Have a look!

Going by the trailer, Shaurya plays an archer and there are two phases in his sports career. He faces humiliation when he is about to attain his goal. Everyone including his girlfriend played by Ketika Sharma demean and disregard him for his foul play in the game.

He appears to take a break from the game and then re-enter after thorough preparation. The story's climax is how he finally achieves his goal. His journey appears to be very inspiring.

Shaurya has appeared in two different appearances, both of which have a lot of variation. While he initially appears to be a chocolate boy, he later appears to be a macho with long hair and a beard. Shaurya underwent great deal of transformation for the same. Sharma is portrayed as Shaurya’s lady- love and we also get to see other actors in the movie.

With Daggubati releasing the trailer of 'Lakshya', it has garnered widespread acknowledgement and the trailer has gained more than 4 lakh plus views within two hours of it's release.

Santhosh Jagarlapudi amazes with his story-telling, wherein cinematography by Raam and BGM by Kaala Bhairava give life to the sequences. Production design looks lavish.

Jagapathi Babu has played a vital role, while Sachin Khedekar will be seen in another important role. Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar in Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.

'Lakshya' is all set for grand release worldwide on December 10th.