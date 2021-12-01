Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Venkatesh Daggubati Unveils The Trailer Of Naga Shaurya's Sports Drama 'Lakshya'

The official trailer for Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya' is finally here and it was released by superstar Venkatesh Daggubati.

Venkatesh Daggubati Unveils The Trailer Of Naga Shaurya's Sports Drama 'Lakshya'
Venkatesh Daggubati unveils the trailer of the film 'Lakshya'. | Instagram

Venkatesh Daggubati Unveils The Trailer Of Naga Shaurya's Sports Drama 'Lakshya'
2021-12-01T19:28:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 7:28 pm

Sports dramas are always popular with moviegoers. Sports-based films have a great chance of succeeding at the box office if they are made well. 'Lakshya', directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi , is a gripping sports drama film. The film's trailer left a remarkable impression among viewers.

Victory Venkatesh has released a theatrical trailer for his upcoming film 'Lakshya' , which has raised the bar of expectations even higher. He took to his twitter account and shared the much awaited trailer of this season and deems it as a winner. Have a look! 

Going by the trailer, Shaurya plays an archer and there are two phases in his sports career. He faces humiliation when he is about to attain his goal. Everyone including his girlfriend played by Ketika Sharma demean and disregard  him for his foul play in the game.

He appears to take a break from the game and then re-enter after thorough preparation. The story's climax is how he finally achieves his goal. His journey appears to be very inspiring.

Shaurya has appeared in two different appearances, both of which have a lot of variation. While he initially appears to be a chocolate boy, he later appears to be a macho with long hair and a beard. Shaurya underwent great deal of transformation for the same.   Sharma is portrayed as  Shaurya’s lady- love and we also get to see other actors in the movie.

With Daggubati releasing the trailer of 'Lakshya', it  has garnered widespread acknowledgement and the trailer has gained more than 4 lakh plus views within two  hours of it's release.

Santhosh Jagarlapudi amazes with his story-telling, wherein cinematography by Raam and BGM by Kaala Bhairava give life to the sequences. Production design looks lavish.

Jagapathi Babu has played a vital role, while Sachin Khedekar will be seen in another important role. Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar in Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.

'Lakshya' is all set for grand release worldwide on December 10th.

Telugu Film
