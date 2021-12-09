Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Varun Thakur And Nikita Sahota Tie The Knot; Check Out Their Gorgeous Wedding Pictures

Comedian and actor Varun Thakur tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Nikita Sahota on December 7. The couple shared some gorgeous pictures from their wedding day. Have a look.

Comedian and actor Varun Thakur and his ladylove Nikita Sahota.

2021-12-09T16:05:36+05:30
Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 4:05 pm

It's the wedding season in Bollywood. The stars are marrying one after another. Today, as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prepare to tie the knot, another comedian and actor, Varun Thakur, has been added to the list.  Thakur and his long-term girlfriend Nikita Sahota have taken the wedding plunge on December 7, 2021, in the opulent hotel of Courtyard by Marriott in Mahabaleshwar. They've since been sharing pictures of the same on social media.

Both had been dating for a long time. On December 9, 2021,  Thakur posted a beautiful photo of his grand wedding on social media. Thakur and Sahota opted for some beautifully subtle shades of light pink for their wedding attires. 

Thakur wore a white sherwani which was clubbed with a light pink turban. 

Sahota graced her wedding look with a light pink wedding lehenga by fashion designer Anita Dongre. 

 
 
 
Thakur captioned the photo when he shared it on social media as ''When your wife looks like this, you’d better bring your A-game to your wedding outfit. Which is why it helps that your close friend is one of the biggest stylists in the industry. From the beginning both @ekalakhani and I only had one designer in mind and that was @kunalrawalofficial. I’ve always loved how Kunal manages to seamlessly mix contemporary and traditional styles together. Absolutely loved this libra motif sherwani I wore for my wedding. If I had my way I wouldn’t take it off. Thank you @ekalakhani @kunalrawaldstress @kinjal_maru04 @team___e for making me look good on my special day! Big thanks to @tyaanijewellery for Nikita and my jewellery. Made us feel Royal :) Pictures by @menezes.shawn (sic).'' 

Thakur earlier posted a beautiful picture of his wedding day. Sharing the picture, Thakur wrote in the caption, “Partnership with @nikitasahota.”

 
 
 
Sahota also posted multiple pictures and expressed her heartfelt desire stating that wearing a lehenga designed by Dongre was her go-to dream outfit for her wedding. She joshingly states that she was sure to wear it even before she was sure of Thakur.

 
 
 
Sahota extended a note of gratitude to her friends, hairdresser Aanchal A Morwani and makeup artist  Sonam Chandna Sagar who made Sahota complete her bridal look. 

She also took to Instagram to share the pictures of one of the most awaited moments in the wedding, the bride's arrival down the aisle.

 
 
 
Sahota also shared an adorable picture of her taking the seven rounds with husband Thakur.

 
 
 
Here's wishing the two a happy married life ahead.

