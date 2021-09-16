Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Speaking to a leading daily, Usha expressed her happiness over the use of the ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ tune at the iPhone 13 launch and fondly remembered RD Burman.

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch
Usha Uthup sang the title track in Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Trending

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T10:27:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 10:27 am

Iconic singer Usha Uthup has reacted to RD Burman's iconic composition ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ being featured at the launch of iPhone 13. While the song was sung by Asha Bhosle, Usha sang the title track – ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ in the film.

Speaking to a leading daily, Usha expressed her happiness over the use of the ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ tune at the iPhone 13 launch and fondly remembered RD Burman. She said, "This is a very special, golden moment for RD Burman. I wish he was alive to enjoy it."

She also reflected on the song and said, "It was such a proud moment for me when I was asked to sing in 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. I was a performer and Dev saab had especially flown into Chennai with Shashi Kapoor and RD Burman to listen to me. Later when he told me that they wanted me to sing for 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', I was speechless; my joy knew no bounds."

Zeenat Aman, who starred in the song, also reacted and gushed saying, "Wow." The actress, who rarely gives an interview, said, "The film was shot in Kathmandu and when I heard this song for the first time, I loved it but surely didn't expect it to become such a mammoth chartbuster. They all talk to me about this time when I am at any music event even today." 

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Usha Uthup R.D. Burman Mumbai Apple/ iPad/ iPhone Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

'Black And White' Actor Nikita Rawal Robbed At Gunpoint; Scared About Getting Raped

KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra Teaches Amitabh Bachchan How To Recite Bollywood Dialogues In Haryanvi, Watch Video

Watch: Anil Kapoor Parties With Usain Bolt and Mo Farah

Ed Sheeran Claims ‘Atmosphere’ At American Award Ceremonies Is ‘Filled With Resentment’

Britney Spears Makes It To Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List

Mumbai Police Name Raj Kundra As 'Main Facilitator' In Porn Films Case

Suparn Verma: Why Can't A Woman Have Her Own Life, Have Her Own Choices, And Be Free To Do What She Wishes?

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes

What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes

Rana Daggubati: It’s Important To Maintain Harmony Between Ourselves And Nature

Rana Daggubati: It’s Important To Maintain Harmony Between Ourselves And Nature

Tillotama Shome Slams A Troll Who Calls Her ‘Flop Actress Who Looks Like A Maid’

Tillotama Shome Slams A Troll Who Calls Her ‘Flop Actress Who Looks Like A Maid’

‘Fast And Furious’ Star Jordana Brewster Engaged To Mason Morfit!

‘Fast And Furious’ Star Jordana Brewster Engaged To Mason Morfit!

Read More from Outlook

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

The French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement that IS Sahara head was killed by French Army.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits.

Advertisement