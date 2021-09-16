Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Iconic singer Usha Uthup has reacted to RD Burman's iconic composition ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ being featured at the launch of iPhone 13. While the song was sung by Asha Bhosle, Usha sang the title track – ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ in the film.

Speaking to a leading daily, Usha expressed her happiness over the use of the ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ tune at the iPhone 13 launch and fondly remembered RD Burman. She said, "This is a very special, golden moment for RD Burman. I wish he was alive to enjoy it."

She also reflected on the song and said, "It was such a proud moment for me when I was asked to sing in 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. I was a performer and Dev saab had especially flown into Chennai with Shashi Kapoor and RD Burman to listen to me. Later when he told me that they wanted me to sing for 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', I was speechless; my joy knew no bounds."

Zeenat Aman, who starred in the song, also reacted and gushed saying, "Wow." The actress, who rarely gives an interview, said, "The film was shot in Kathmandu and when I heard this song for the first time, I loved it but surely didn't expect it to become such a mammoth chartbuster. They all talk to me about this time when I am at any music event even today."