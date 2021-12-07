Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Adopts Two Lion Cubs, Names Them Vicky And Lakshmi

Upasana Kamineni, the wife of Telugu superstar Ram Charan, is quite active on social media. Kamineni is recognised for being an animal lover in addition to being heavily involved in community activities. She recently adopted two Asian lion cubs from Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park.

Kamineni's adoption was announced by the zoo officials in a formal announcement. Kamineni has assumed responsibility for the two cubs, including their feeding and upkeep. Vicky and Lakshmi are the names she has given to the two cubs.

A cheque for Rs. 2 lakh was handed over to S. Rajasekhar, the curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, according to a report by News18. Kamineni informed the reporters that she chose the zoo because she was amazed by the environment in which the animals are raised and the way they are cared for.

She praised the curator and his crew for their achievement. She also praised the zoo's effort to ensure good hygiene for all of the animals housed there, in addition to the remarkable caring circumstances for the 200 species housed there.

Kamineni is linked with the Apollo Hospital and frequently assists folks who are confined there with their tasks. She is a fitness enthusiast who frequently posts fitness-related videos on her social media pages.

Ram Charan, her's husband, is experiencing a wonderful professional period in which he is starring in blockbuster after blockbuster. In 2022, he will release two films: 'RRR' (starring NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt) and 'Acharya'.