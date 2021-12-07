Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Adopts Two Lion Cubs, Names Them Vicky And Lakshmi

Upasana Kamineni's adoption was announced by the zoo officials in a formal announcement. Kamineni has assumed responsibility for the two cubs, including their feeding and upkeep.

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Adopts Two Lion Cubs, Names Them Vicky And Lakshmi
Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan. | Instagram/@upasanakonidela_officials_akv

Trending

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Adopts Two Lion Cubs, Names Them Vicky And Lakshmi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T13:22:19+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 1:22 pm

Upasana Kamineni, the wife of Telugu superstar Ram Charan, is quite active on social media. Kamineni is recognised for being an animal lover in addition to being heavily involved in community activities. She recently adopted two Asian lion cubs from Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park.

Kamineni's adoption was announced by the zoo officials in a formal announcement. Kamineni has assumed responsibility for the two cubs, including their feeding and upkeep. Vicky and Lakshmi are the names she has given to the two cubs.

A cheque for Rs. 2 lakh was handed over to S. Rajasekhar, the curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, according to a report by News18. Kamineni informed the reporters that she chose the zoo because she was amazed by the environment in which the animals are raised and the way they are cared for.

She praised the curator and his crew for their achievement. She also praised the zoo's effort to ensure good hygiene for all of the animals housed there, in addition to the remarkable caring circumstances for the 200 species housed there.

Kamineni is linked with the Apollo Hospital and frequently assists folks who are confined there with their tasks. She is a fitness enthusiast who frequently posts fitness-related videos on her social media pages.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Ram Charan, her's husband, is experiencing a wonderful professional period in which he is starring in blockbuster after blockbuster. In 2022, he will release two films: 'RRR' (starring NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt) and 'Acharya'.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mumbai Adoption Zoological & Conservation Parks Tigers Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Here's How The Couple Met Each Other

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Here's How The Couple Met Each Other

After Announcing An 'Extended Period Of Rest,' BTS Members Make Their Debut On Instagram With Personal Accounts

Did you know? Anupam Kher Was Mogambo In 'Mr India' For 2-3 Months Before Amrish Puri Took Over

AR Rahman's Advice To Daughters Raheema and Khatija About Dealing With Comparisons

Arjun Kapoor Surprised Malaika Arora With A Romantic Date In The Maldives, Watch Video

After BJP Filed Complaint, Gurgaon Comedy Festival Drops Munawar Faruqui

'Action Hero': Aanand L Rai Reveals Why He Is Again Producing Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Review: Fitting Finale To The Professor’s Grandest Robbery

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Pushpa Trailer: Allu Arjun Promises An Enthralling Ride With Intense, Rebellious Avatar

Pushpa Trailer: Allu Arjun Promises An Enthralling Ride With Intense, Rebellious Avatar

DIVINE: Life Was Tough Growing Up; The Experiences Made Me The Artiste I’m Today

DIVINE: Life Was Tough Growing Up; The Experiences Made Me The Artiste I’m Today

Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED: All You Need To Know About The Case

Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED: All You Need To Know About The Case

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: All You Need To Know

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: All You Need To Know

Read More from Outlook

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Seema Guha / The Modi-Putin meet was a concerted effort by India-Russia to tell the world that their strategic relationship is alive and kicking.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland incident has highlighted several flaws in the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). What went wrong? We explain.

Advertisement