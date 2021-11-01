On Sunday evening, the majority of the world, including filmstars and music icons, celebrated Halloween-- a celebration dedicated to remembering the dead-- in their own spooky style. Just like the Canadian pop sensation The Weeknd, who dressed up as Marlon Brando’s iconic character Don Vito Corleone from the 1971 film ‘The Godfather’, several celebrities, took to social media and posted their avatars of some of the most famous characters from the world of TV and film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential)

Neil Patrick Harris and his family recreated characters from Iconic horror movies in Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

British singer, Harry Styles who is currently touring and performing all over the US states amid his 'Love On' Tour, recently celebrated Halloween while in concerts and he had the best costume, as expected. The 27-year-old declared a very special “Harryween” Fancy Dress Party while at Madison Square Garden in New York City. During his gig, the star performed The Wizard of Oz’s song 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow.' He also dressed up as Dorothy from the OG 1939 movie! His costume included rosy cheeks and a bow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Actor-comedian Rebel Wilson, was dressed as Participant 456, the character who wins the series of games in the first season of the popular Netflix web series ‘Squid Game’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Several celebrities, were dressed as animals. While American popstar Taylor Swift was dressed as giant squirrel. Justin Bieber, was a bear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Oscar award winning actress, Anne Hathway was dressed as, well, a party animal. Angelina Jolie hosted a Halloween bash for her Eternals cast back in 2019 and photos from this pre-pandemic party were recently dropped on social media by Gemma Chan. In the photos shared by Chan, her Eternals co-stars including Richard Madden and more featured but it's Angelina Jolie's cute Giraffe costume that fans couldn't get enough of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Chan (@gemmachan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Several celebrities chose the more traditional sppokier outfits to celebrate the festival. Zoe Saldana donned the avatar of Sally, a popular character from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana)

Mila Jovovich and Cardi B became ordinary ‘witches’ and Musician-producer Diplo just used very scary props to mark the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich)

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)