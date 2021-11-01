Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Trick And Treat! From Angelina Jolie To Harry Styles, Celebrities Aced Halloween In 2021

Several celebrities took to social media and posted their 'spookiest' avatars as some of the most famous characters from the world of TV and film.

Trick And Treat! From Angelina Jolie To Harry Styles, Celebrities Aced Halloween In 2021
International celebrities shared their Halloween avatars on Sunday night. | Source: Instagram

Trending

Trick And Treat! From Angelina Jolie To Harry Styles, Celebrities Aced Halloween In 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T13:15:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 1:15 pm

On Sunday evening, the majority of the world, including filmstars and music icons, celebrated Halloween-- a celebration dedicated to remembering the dead-- in their own spooky style. Just like the Canadian pop sensation The Weeknd, who dressed up as Marlon Brando’s iconic character Don Vito Corleone from the 1971 film ‘The Godfather’, several celebrities, took to social media and posted their avatars of some of the most famous characters from the world of TV and film.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential)

 Neil Patrick Harris and his family recreated characters from Iconic horror movies in Hollywood.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

British singer, Harry Styles who is currently touring and performing all over the US states amid his 'Love On' Tour, recently celebrated Halloween while in concerts and he had the best costume, as expected. The 27-year-old  declared a very special “Harryween” Fancy Dress Party while at Madison Square Garden in New York City. During his gig, the star performed The Wizard of Oz’s song 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow.' He also dressed up as Dorothy from the OG 1939 movie! His costume included rosy cheeks and a bow!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @harrystyles

Actor-comedian Rebel Wilson, was dressed as Participant 456, the character who wins the series of games in the first season of the popular Netflix web series ‘Squid Game’.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Several celebrities, were dressed as animals. While American popstar Taylor Swift was dressed as giant squirrel. Justin Bieber, was a bear.  

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Oscar award winning actress, Anne Hathway was dressed as, well, a party animal. Angelina Jolie hosted a Halloween bash for her Eternals cast back in 2019 and photos from this pre-pandemic party were recently dropped on social media by Gemma Chan. In the photos shared by Chan, her Eternals co-stars including Richard Madden and more featured but it's Angelina Jolie's cute Giraffe costume that fans couldn't get enough of.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gemma Chan (@gemmachan)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Several celebrities chose the more traditional sppokier outfits to celebrate the festival. Zoe Saldana donned the avatar of Sally, a popular character from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana)

Mila Jovovich and Cardi B became ordinary ‘witches’ and Musician-producer Diplo just used very scary props to mark the occasion. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich)

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Angelina Jolie Harry Styles The Weeknd Anne Hathaway Cardi B Justin Bieber Los Angeles London Vancouver Sydney New York Hollywood Halloween Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Disneyland Shanghai Shuts Down After One Individual Tests Positive For Covid-19

Disneyland Shanghai Shuts Down After One Individual Tests Positive For Covid-19

Vishal To Continue To Take Care Of 1800 Students Who Were Sponsored By Puneeth Rajkumar

'The Namesake' Actor Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay; Reveals He Is Engaged To His Partner

Salman Khan Teaches Rap King Badshah His Hook-Step On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals Having Offered ‘Rang De Basanti’ To Farhan Akhtar

Emraan Hashmi: Reading Comparisons Of ‘Dybbuk’ To Popular Hollywood Flicks Really Makes Me Happy

Halloween: TV Celebs Talk On What Character Or Person They Wish To Dress Up As

Urmila Matondkar Tests Positive For Covid-19

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It’s Not A Rule That Masala Films Are Meant For Theatre Only And Not OTT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It’s Not A Rule That Masala Films Are Meant For Theatre Only And Not OTT

Katrina Kaif Punishes Salman Khan On ‘Bigg Boss 15’; Rohit Shetty Confirms ‘Dabangg’ Joining Cop Universe

Katrina Kaif Punishes Salman Khan On ‘Bigg Boss 15’; Rohit Shetty Confirms ‘Dabangg’ Joining Cop Universe

Puneeth Rajkumar Funeral: Power Star Bestowed With Full State Honours In Presence Of CM Basavaraj Bommai

Puneeth Rajkumar Funeral: Power Star Bestowed With Full State Honours In Presence Of CM Basavaraj Bommai

Sunday Poetry | 'The Briefcase' By Suryanshi Pandey

Sunday Poetry | 'The Briefcase' By Suryanshi Pandey

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

Priya Nagi / Pakistan's quality of cricket at the T20 World Cup has been impressive. Until they beat them regularly in all formats, India's status in world cricket will always be questioned.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement