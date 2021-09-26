Top 5 Songs Of The Week: ‘My Universe’ By Coldplay X BTS And 'Shiddat’ Title Track

From the old-school rock number ‘Hard Skool’ by Guns ‘N’ Roses to Dhvani Bhanushali and Vishal Dadlani’s dance number ‘Mehendi’ here are the top five tracks released this week

‘My Universe’ By Coldplay X BTS

What happens when two of the biggest music sensations on Earth collaborate? Well, if history has proven anything, the result is usually a huge success. ‘My Universe’ a collaborative effort between British rock band Coldplay and K-pop boyband BTS is just that - something that put will a smile on the face of the listener. With that perfect blend of Coldplay’s musical sensibilities, the melody and the entire song progression will remind you of a typical Coldplay song. And then the dance bits, the celebratory bits, is what BTS brings to the table.

‘Hard School’ by Guns N Roses

The latest single by the iconic rock band Guns ‘N’ Roses is the next on our list. It is hard, manic and fast-paced, something that rock lovers have known the band for. ‘Hard Skool’ has all the elements that make it a proper hard rock number, starting off with a cool bass guitar riff, distorted guitar riffs and of course Axl Rose’s vocals, which drive the emotion of the song home!

‘After All’ by Elton John and Charlie Puth

British pop star Elton John is one of the very few musical artists who have seamlessly evolved with music over the years while maintaining the heart and soul that is a trademark of all his songs. ‘After All’, is the perfect example of why someone like Elton John would agree to collaborate with Charlie Puth. The song is just happy, beautiful and very positive, despite the presence of heartbreak and pain in it. Musically, Charlie Puth has quite beautifully complimented the song, bringing his new-age pop sensibilities to the table which add to the entire feel and tempo of the song.

‘Shiddat’ Title Track by Manan Bharadwaj

Bollywood music is once again reclaiming its space after a long pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Romantic songs are often considered the most popular Bollywood gender and ‘Shiddat’ film's title track by Manan Bharadwaj just reinforces that belief. A slow romantic number but by no means soft or tender, the song is heart hitting, passionate and delivers a combination of emotions, right from angsty questions to some beautiful consequences. Since the entire song is written, composed and sung by Manan Bharadwaj, one can understand the seamless coming together of these three departments and it's just one of those romantic songs that easily stands apart from the rest of the romantic numbers.

'Mehendi’ By Dhvani Bhanushali, Vishal Dadlani, Lijo George and DJ Chetas

This dance-pop number released earlier in the week became one of the most-watched music videos on Youtube in just 24 hours after the first day of its release. The dance-pop elements, mixed with traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani elements make it a beautiful pop song, which anyone can just dance along to. Dhvani and Vishal Dadlani have completely justified the song’s pace and tempo with their vocals driving the emotion of the song.