Tom Holland Reveals What He Enjoyed In Previous 'Spider-Man' Films- Details Here

Actor Tom Holland is preparing for the release of his latest film, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' For a long time, fans have speculated that previous 'Spider-Man' actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be joining Holland in the film. Amid the rumours, Holland has spoken about both actors and what he enjoyed most about their 'Spider-Man' films.

Holland, who is currently promoting the flick, told Jake Hamilton on his YouTube programme, 'Jake's Takes,' that he is a fan of certain parts of the 'Spider-Man' films starring Maguire and Garfield.

Talking about a moment he would love to have starred in, Holland said, “Tobey's movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get."

"In Andrew's movies, I love the skateboarding sequence actually. I know that's kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence. I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker's life was really interesting and really fun."

Tom Holland made his first on-screen appearance as Spider-Man in 2016. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be released on December 16 in India and on December 17 in the United States. He co-stars in the next Spider-Man film alongside Zendaya, with whom he is also in a real-life relationship.