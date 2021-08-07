This Week’s Top Five Songs: ‘Take My Breath Away’ By The Weeknd and Neha Bhasin’s Oot Patangi

'Take My Breath Away' By The Weeknd

This beautiful RNB-pop number might not be one of the best tracks created by The Weeknd, but it definitely is a beautiful song and certainly one of the best to have been released this week. Just like all of his previous songs, 'Take My Breath Away', too, has a nostalgic feel about it. When you listen to the song will make you feel like you are in the 90s pop era world. And yet the sound is fresh and contemporary.

'Lose' by KSI X Lil Wayne

This track will give you a very poppish vibe - a sort of mash up of RnB , pop and hip hop. KSI’s happy, dreamy music fuses perfectly with Lil Wayne’s electronic-hip-hop styles. The song is like a beautiful ride from hip hop to RnB to finally give you a peppy pop track that you wont be able to stop listening to.

'Tumse Pyar Hai' Vishal Mishra

Vishal Mishra has a very powerful voice and has no need to modify it using any softwares or samples. This leaves room for a lot of live instruments instead of electronic samples in his music. This new song also has a lot of western and Indian instruments, and every instrument conveys an emotion throughout the song. The instruments all come together beautifully, resulting in a soulful rock ballad in Mishra's haunting voice.

'Marjaawan' (Bellbottom) by Gaurav-Kartik, Asses Kaur and Gurnazar

Another Hindi romantic track, beautifully composed by Gaurav and Kartik Dev. Its lyrics are in Punjabi, so the music almost gives it a very unplugged feeling and relies heavily on melody. The slow beats and soulful lyrics aptly describe feelings of love. The song has been beautifully sung by both Asees Kaur and Gurnazar who also penned the lyrics of this song.

'Oot Patangi' by Neha Bhasin

A mainstream Hindi pop number that will remind you once again of the nineties pop music era. It has got a very groovy hook line and a very new-age pop sound which will immediately grab your attention. Neha Bhasin also took the opportunity to showcase her entire vocal range in this song. Her flawless singing gets the song's emotion spot on, especially the parts about her eccentricities and how she has accepted them all. Beautiful song to listen to while you are driving.

