Theaters In Maharashtra To Reopen From Oct 22

Maharashtra Government announced that theatres will reopen in the State from Oct 22. The statement was made via Chief Minister’s Office on Twitter on Saturday.

à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤à¤à¥à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¹à¥ à¥¨à¥¨ à¤à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¬à¤°à¤¨à¤à¤¤à¤° à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤® à¤ªà¤¾à¤³à¥à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤ªà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤² à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤µ à¤¬à¤¾à¤³à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¬ à¤ à¤¾à¤à¤°à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤­à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¥ à¤¤à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤¤à¥ à¤²à¤µà¤à¤°à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤° à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤². — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 25, 2021

“Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced that cinemas and theaters in the state will be allowed to open after October 22 in compliance with health norms. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard and it will be announced soon,” the tweet read.

It’s been over a year since the showbiz industry has been facing the adverse effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. Following the second wave of the deadly virus, earlier in the year, shootings were stalled and theatres were shut across the nation, once again.

Earlier in the day, Jayantilal Gada, Chairman & MD of Pen Studios and Director-Producer Rohit Shetty met Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the reopening of the theatres across Maharashtra. The meeting was held in Mumbai which was led by Dr. Jayantilal Gada and Rohit Shetty along with key theatre representatives and exhibitors today.

During the discussion, Mr. Thackeray assured the theatres in Maharashtra will resume from 22nd October and the Standard operating procedure will be shared soon.

Alongside Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Rohit Shetty (Rohit Shetty Picturez) and Sanjay Chatar (Director, Pen Marudhar) the meeting was attended by key theatre representatives including Kamal Gianchandani (President of Multiplex Association of India & CEO, PVR Pictures), Alok Tandon (CEO, Inox Leisure Ltd), Devang Sampat (CEO, Cinepolis India), and Kunal Sawhney (Chief Operating Officer - Carnival Cinemas)