Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment The Special Appearance of Ganesh Chaturthi In Bollywood

The Special Appearance of Ganesh Chaturthi In Bollywood

The Special Appearance of Ganesh Chaturthi In Bollywood
The 10-day-ling Ganpati festival, which is celebrated with a lot excitement, has played an important role in many Bollywood films.

From iconic songs to pivotal sequences in movies, we take a look at five Bollywood movies where the 10-day-long Ganpati festival played an important role.

Trending

The Special Appearance of Ganesh Chaturthi In Bollywood
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T17:47:43+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 5:47 pm

'Agneepath'

In the remake of this popular action-drama film, Ganesh Chaturthi established, not just the protagonist, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, but it also explained the motivation behind his revenge against the antagonists in the story. In the remake version, while Hrithik Roshan sings a devotional song for Lord Ganesha, the final few lines of the song take the viewers to an intense murder scene, where Vijay Dinanath Chauhan explains the motive behind the murder.

'Satya'

In this gangster drama, Ganesh Chaturthi serves as the backdrop for the climax in the film. Satya (JD Chakravarthy), enraged by the betrayal against his best friend, Bhikhu Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee), has revenge on his mind as he visits Juhu beach, to have a final face-off with the local minister Bhau Thakurdas Jhawle (Govind Namdev). Using the crowd, who had turned up in numbers for the visarjan, as a camaflouge, Satya tries to do one final thing as a gangster before he decides to give it all up.

'Vaastav'

Another gangster film, set in Mumbai, where makers have showcased the magnitude of celebrations around Ganesh Chaturthi. As the entire family of an alleged gangster is engrossed in performing the arti on the final day of Ganpati festival, the gangster is being hunted down by the Mumbai police, who have only one thing on their mind: encounter.

'ABCD'

Forced to perform on an impromptu sing, the dance group DDR (led by Prabhu Deva), decides to perform on a song, celebrating Lord Ganesha. Despite the fact that the film did not use any pivotal sequence from Ganpati festival, the final song, has become a big feature at the festival, and is now played by the DJs across the state.

‘Shor In The City’

The entire plot of the movie is based on the 10-day-long festivities, as a minor criminal and an aspiring cricketer grapple with life-changing choices during the chaotic period of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, that take place in the of Mumbai.

Tags

Samarth Goyal Hrithik Roshan Sanjay Dutt Prabhu Deva Manoj Bajpayee Govind Namdev Mumbai Maharashtra Bollywood Ganesh Utsav/ Vinayaka Chaturthi Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Hilarious Question For Kim Kardashian’s Dress

Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Hilarious Question For Kim Kardashian’s Dress

Aftab Shivdasani: OTT Has An Audience That Enjoys Massy Entertainment As Well

Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal Starrer ‘Hasal’ To Go On Floors In December

Kareena Kapoor On Asking For Rs 12 Crore For Playing Sita: 'It’s About Being Respectful Towards Women'

Naseeruddin Shah ‘Bluntly’ Calls Out ‘Big Budget Films’ For Their ‘Jingoistic Agenda’; Compares It With Nazi Era

Watch: Salman Khan Dances On His Bollywood Songs After Wrapping Shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ In Turkey

Pratik Gandhi ‘Understands’ Why Makers Changed ‘Raavan Leela’s Title To ‘Bhavai’

Coldplay, BTS Collaborating For A New Song

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Actress And MP Nusrat Jahan Refuses To Name The Father Of Her Child

Actress And MP Nusrat Jahan Refuses To Name The Father Of Her Child

'Schitt's Creek' Cast, Kaley Cuoco And Hailee Steinfeld To Be Presenters At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

'Schitt's Creek' Cast, Kaley Cuoco And Hailee Steinfeld To Be Presenters At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston Calls Dating Rumours With ‘Friends’ Co-star David Schwimmer ‘Bizzare’

Jennifer Aniston Calls Dating Rumours With ‘Friends’ Co-star David Schwimmer ‘Bizzare’

Samantha Prabhu Ignores Naga Chaitanya Fueling Divorce Rumours After She Praises Only Sai Pallavi In ‘Love Story’ Trailer

Samantha Prabhu Ignores Naga Chaitanya Fueling Divorce Rumours After She Praises Only Sai Pallavi In ‘Love Story’ Trailer

Read More from Outlook

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Outlook Web Desk / The West Bengal BJP unit lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is set to contest the upcoming bypoll elections from Bhawanipur.

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Neeraj Thakur / Airlines all over the world have suffered heavy losses due to restrictions on travel to contain the Covid-pandemic, pushing them to resort to cost-cutting measures and operating with a leaner workforce.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

Outlook Web Desk / Before 2017, UP governance was in the hands of 'goondas' and 'mafias', but today such elements are behind bars, PM said. Naming the university after the Jat Figure is met with controversy.

Advertisement
/