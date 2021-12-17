Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
'The Matrix Resurrections': Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Jumped Off A 46-Storey Building 19 Times

Actor Keanu Reeves and actress Carrie-Anne Moss' daredevil stunt in 'The Matrix Resurrection' has a reason. They simply wanted the scene to appear natural! Have a look at how many times did the duo perform their daredevil stunt.

Actor Keanu Reeves and actress Carrie-Ann Moss.

2021-12-17T18:25:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:25 pm

Need to jump off a 46-story building for a breathtaking action scene? Not a problem! Actress Carrie-Anne Moss and actor Keanu Reeves got you covered and have it down pat.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' to promote his upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections', the 57-year-old actor revealed that he and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss had to jump off a 46-storey building at least 19 times (yes, you read that correctly!) to make a specific sequence from the film look real.

Reeves, like actor Tom Cruise, is known for doing most of his stunts by himself, as evidenced by the 'John Wick' films. Reeves, who reprises his role as Neo in 'The Matrix Resurrections', was asked on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' about the "craziest thing" he had to do while filming the fourth instalment in the Matrix franchise. 

"Jump off a building... I'm going to guess around 46 stories, "The actor continued, explaining why he, Moss, and the filmmakers didn't use post-production visual effects: "Because it's Lana Wachowski and it's 'The Matrix' and you need natural light and you want to do it real. I mean, there's wires. Carrie-Anne and I grabbed hands and leapt off the building."

"We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning, so we did it around 19, 20 times,"  Reeves said when asked how many times he and Moss jumped off the building.

Resurrections is the fourth instalment in the Matrix series, and the first since 'The Matrix Revolutions' in 2003. Reeves and  Moss star in the film, which is directed by Lana Wachowski. Sati is a character played by actress Priyanka Chopra in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. 

Returning to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss' jaw-dropping stunt, the actor said that while he and his co-star had mentally prepared for the stunt, his "heart rate was a little raised" when they actually performed it for the first time. He continued "But after the first time, you can't think of the fear. You have to deal with it, absorb it, and just be there, and do. And that's what we did."

 Reeves, who has practically "never" bungee-jumped, summed up his experience of jumping off a 46-storey building on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' and states "It was awesome. Can you imagine just leaping off a building with wires?"

Meanwhile, if you're curious about the above-mentioned action sequence, you can check it out here:

'The Matrix Resurrections'  features a star-studded cast which includes actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and actresses Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The film is all set to release theatrically on  December 22. 

Keanu Reeves Priyanka Chopra Carrie-Ann Moss
