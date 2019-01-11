<em>The Accidental Prime Minister</em>: Anupam Kher's Mother Says, Manmohan Singh <em>'Shareef Tha Bechara'</em>

Anupam Kher's mother has praised Dr. Manmohan Singh after watching 'The Accidental Prime Minister', in which Kher has stepped into the shoes of the former PM.

The veteran actor shared a video on social media in which his mother, Dulari Kher, heaped praises on her son as well as the former Prime Minister.

When the 'A Wednesday' star asked if she liked Singh, his mother repiled, "Manmohan Singh shareef tha bechara. Lagta tha door se shareef hai, tabhi log shareef ko bewakoof mante hain. Ye nahi pata wo bohot tez hote hain."

Praising his acting skills, Anupam's mother also said she could not believe it's her son and exclaimed, "What do you eat, I don't understand!"

She further stated, "I really liked the film and I am sure everyone will like it too."

Anupam Kher posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Mother of all Reviews: Dulari Watched #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister and has given her review in a one minute video. Her first sentence was frightening. "Aise koi acting karta hai?" And she almost acted me out."

He added, "But what followed was a great endorsement for my performance. Her observation about #DrManmohanSingh is spot on. Her review is my ultimate reward. After all these years mom is relieved that I can act. Jai Mata di. #DulariRocks #DulariReviewsTAPM #FilmReleasesToday"

'The Accidental Prime Minister' is based on facts as chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru-- Manmohan Singh's media advisor between 2004 and 2008.

It revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The film hits the big screens today.

