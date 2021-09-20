Popular Tamil actor Joseph Vijay has filed a lawsuit against eleven people, including his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, in a city court in Chennai.

The lawsuit filed comes after Vijay released a statement, in which he stated he would not join politics.

Last year, Vijay’s father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar had announced the political party -- All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam—and announced himself as party’s General Secretary, wife as its treasure and relative Padmanabhan as the party’s President. The party was registered with the Election Commision Of India.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them'', he had said in a statement, last year.

The lawsuit, the actor claimed that no one should use his name for gathering the public or to hold any meetings.