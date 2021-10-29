Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Tejasswi Prakash Fights Back As Housemates Blame Her For Going Hungry On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Contestant Tejasswi Prakash was bringing in a fun vibe to the ‘BB 15’ house before. But now, she has not completed her task and has started becoming annoying for everyone else.

Tejasswi Prakash | PR Handout

2021-10-29T21:38:53+05:30
Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 9:38 pm

'Bigg Boss' is making contestants' lives increasingly harder with every passing day. Being locked up in this house is bound to make them get on each other's nerves. Contestants often make mistakes and become the single target for everyone to take a shot on. This time, Tejasswi Prakash dropped the ball. Though Tejasswi Prakash brings in a fun vibe for everyone, her behaviour has started annoying everyone.

Every contestant has to complete the duties assigned to them. But Tejasswi Prakash has only halfway completed her task of preparing food. It irks everyone, and they start fighting with her for not doing her job correctly. As Pratik Sehajpal tries to take a shot at her, Tejasswi Prakash retorts, "Pehle aap apni duty ache se karein, fir dusron pe ungli uathaaye (first you do your duty properly and then point a finger at others)!" She then points out how she couldn't do her job right because other housemates didn't complete their tasks of chopping the vegetables.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra feels low and can't stop thinking about how Tejasswi Prakash had scolded him previously, admitting that she was right in doing so. "I'm so bad at this," he says. He tries to make up with Tejasswi Prakash. The slight speed bump in their romance has gone past, and the two are back on their path of romance. Shamita Shetty also feels overwhelmed with emotions as she misses her family amidst all the fights in the house. She breaks down in tears, longing to be with her loved ones.

However, the contestants also have a good share of stress-buster moments, putting a smile on everyone's face. In a fun and quirky task, the men style the women's hair following the fashion from the golden era. The contestants also get into a fun pillow-fight with each other and have a blast. They smack each other with pillows and Afsana Khan even sits on Rajiv Adatia while he cries out for help. They chase each other all around the house and start targeting one person after the other.

Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss
