Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash Claims Jiju Ritesh Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'

Tejasswi Prakash told Karan Kundrra that she felt uneasy when Ritesh entered the residence because he kept approaching her and even tried to hold her hand.

Tejasswi Prakash Claims 'Jiju' Ritesh Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable,' Shocks Karan Kundrra | Instagram/@tejasswiprakash

2021-12-02T18:45:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 6:45 pm

The 'Bigg Boss 15' house has been turned upside down by the wild card contenders. All of the participants have been rattled up, and there has been a lot of disturbance in the house. Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant's husband, has also been on the show. He revealed his face to the media and the audience for the first time. And now he's getting down to business. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, made a surprising disclosure to boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She said Ritesh made her feel uncomfortable.

Prakash revealed this during a conversation in the bedroom with Karan Kundrra. She added that she felt uneasy when 'jiju' Ritesh entered the residence because he kept approaching her. He even tried to hold her hand, she claimed. Pratik Sehajpal was the one who came to her aid. When Prakash admitted that Sehajpal told her that she may call him at any time if she felt uneasy, Karan Kundrra was taken aback and asked Prakash why he had no idea about this. 

"Woh Jija (Ritesh) jab pehle din aaya usne mujhe itni baat karne ki koshish ki, itna paas paas aaraha tha. There was Pratik in the kitchen and he told me, listen Tejasswi at any point if you feel uncomfortable with Jiju, just don't think twice before telling me. He is a little weird. He was trying to hold my hand while talking and this happened in front of me. And then these people talk about culture." said Prakash.

She then also commented on Abhijeet Bhichukale and called him 'homophobic' and 'misogynist'.

 

 
 

Karan Kundrra Rakhi Sawant Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
