Tara Sutaria Responds To 'RX 100' Actress Payal Rajput Who Wanted To Star In 'Tadap'

Despite their hectic promotion schedules, rookie Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria of Sajid Nadiadwala's highly anticipated flick 'Tadap' are having a blast. The actors were recently interviewed by Bollywood Hungama about their next film and what it was like to film in such harsh conditions. For context, 'Tadap' is a Hindi version of Ajay Bhupathi's Telugu romantic action film 'RX 100'. Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput starred in the Telegu film, which also featured Rao Ramesh and Ramki in supporting parts.

The 'RX 100' actress, Payal Rajput, revealed she wished to be a part of 'Tadap' in the interview. "Of course, I wanted to be a part of 'Tadap', no denial in that. It is completely up to the producers and Sajid sir cast Tara Sutaria for this. I am happy with the cast; it's a stellar cast, no doubt in that. But, of course, I wanted to be a part of 'Tadap'. Who would say no to that? Can you see tears in my eyes? I am sad, "jokingly, she said.

Sutaria reacted to Rajput's statements while promoting 'Tadap' by saying "First of all, Payal, you are fab in the movie. But, I am very grateful that I get to play Ramisa in this one. She was incredible. I think both of us have emulated so much from Karthikeya and Payal as well from 'RX 100'. This one is really special and I am really grateful to Sajid sir and Milind sir for giving it to me. So, sorry Payal."

'Tadap', a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, is presented by Fox Star Studios. The film, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, is set to be released on December 3rd, 2021. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.