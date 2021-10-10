Tahira Kashyap Hospitalised For 2 Days In The ICU After Having Bitter Bottle Gourd Juice

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is also actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, has said that she was recently hospitalised to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after suffering from a bottle gourd (lauki or doodhi) poisoning. She posted a video on Instagram about her trauma, urging her fans not to drink the juice if it felt sour since it can be fatal to the body.

Kashyap said on Instagram that she drank harsh lauki juice, which resulted in her being taken to the ICU for two days due to bottle gourd poisoning. She went on to say that her body had a negative reaction to it after she drank it. She vomited 17 times and her blood pressure fell to 40.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Kashyap opens the video by explaining that she was in the intensive care unit for two days due to bottle gourd poisoning. She advised her followers to avoid drinking lauki juice if it feels bitter, since she made the same mistake.

She went on to say that she used to drink a mixture of bottle gourd, haldi (Turmeric), and amla (Indian Gooseberry) every day. However, the day she became ill was bitter. Her body instantly reacted when she drank the mixture.

Kashyap ended her video by claiming that her doctor told her that drinking bitter bottle gourd juice is "almost like having cyanide."