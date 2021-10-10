Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tahira Kashyap Hospitalised For 2 Days In The ICU After Having Bitter Bottle Gourd Juice

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap reveals that she was hospitalised to the intensive care unit for two days due to bottle gourd poisoning.

Tahira Kashyap Hospitalised For 2 Days In The ICU After Having Bitter Bottle Gourd Juice
Tahira Kashyap | Instagram

Trending

Tahira Kashyap Hospitalised For 2 Days In The ICU After Having Bitter Bottle Gourd Juice
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T17:42:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 5:42 pm

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is also actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, has said that she was recently hospitalised to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after suffering from a bottle gourd (lauki or doodhi) poisoning. She posted a video on Instagram about her trauma, urging her fans not to drink the juice if it felt sour since it can be fatal to the body.

Kashyap said on Instagram that she drank harsh lauki juice, which resulted in her being taken to the ICU for two days due to bottle gourd poisoning. She went on to say that her body had a negative reaction to it after she drank it. She vomited 17 times and her blood pressure fell to 40.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Kashyap opens the video by explaining that she was in the intensive care unit for two days due to bottle gourd poisoning. She advised her followers to avoid drinking lauki juice if it feels bitter, since she made the same mistake.

She went on to say that she used to drink a mixture of bottle gourd, haldi (Turmeric), and amla (Indian Gooseberry) every day. However, the day she became ill was bitter. Her body instantly reacted when she drank the mixture.

Kashyap ended her video by claiming that her doctor told her that drinking bitter bottle gourd juice is "almost like having cyanide."

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ayushmann Khurrana Tahira Kashyap Mumbai Bollywood Poisoning Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Has 'Aaj Khush To Bohot Hoge Tum?' Become Repetitive? Here Are Big B's Five Lesser Popular Punch Lines

Has 'Aaj Khush To Bohot Hoge Tum?' Become Repetitive? Here Are Big B's Five Lesser Popular Punch Lines

Payal Jain’s ‘Earth Song’ Collection Is A Message For The Fast Vanishing Forests And Wild Life

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Make Their Relationship Insta Official

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

Book Review | Women Who Wear Only Themselves: Conversations With Four Travellers On Sacred Journeys

R Balki's Psychological Thriller ‘Chup’s Motion Poster Released On Guru Dutt’s Death Anniversary

Siddharth Clears The Air About His ‘Cheaters Never Prosper’ Tweet Not Being About Ex-Girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Weekend Ka Vaar 1: Salman Khan Brings Some Troubles For The Housemates

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Top 5 Songs: ‘A Second To Midnight’ By Kylie Minogue And ‘Fearless’ Ft Ikka By Karma

Top 5 Songs: ‘A Second To Midnight’ By Kylie Minogue And ‘Fearless’ Ft Ikka By Karma

Florina Gogoi Wins ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’

Florina Gogoi Wins ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’

Rajesh Pratap Singh Takes Sustainable Fashion To Another Level At The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

Rajesh Pratap Singh Takes Sustainable Fashion To Another Level At The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

Twitterati Including Rakul Preet Singh Send Support To Samantha Prabhu Post Split With Naga Chaitanya

Twitterati Including Rakul Preet Singh Send Support To Samantha Prabhu Post Split With Naga Chaitanya

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Outlook Business Team / The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden, with the power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's visit last Sunday.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

Outlook Web Bureau / Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format.

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Naseer Ganai / Since January this year, Shah Faesal broke his long silence and is seen praising the government.

Advertisement