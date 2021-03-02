Tadap Marks Bollywood Debut Of Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty With Tara Sutaria

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is making his debut opposite Tara Sutaria with filmmaker Milan Luthria's upcoming feature "Tadap". The movie is slated to be released on September 24

"Tadap" is the hindi remake of the romantic-action-drama Telugu blockbuster "RX 100," released in 2018. It featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date and first poster on its official Twitter page.

"This magical moment that we've been waiting for is finally here! Iss #Tadap ka intezaar hua khatam. #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story releases on 24th September in cinemas," the tweet read.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, "Tadap" reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora.

The duo have worked on films like "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai", "The Dirty Picture" and "Baadshaho".

The film's music will be scored by Pritam.

Sutaria was last seen in filmmaker Milap Zaveri's 2019 action-drama "Marjaavaan".

With PTI Inputs

