Tabu, Kartik Aaryan Resume Shooting of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have resumed the shooting of their upcoming film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Aaryan took to Instagram to post a photo from the sets of the first day of film’s shooting.

"Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," Aaryan captioned the picture with the 49-year-old National award-winning actor.

Earlier this month, film’s director, Anees Bazmee had announced he was back on set to resume work on the film after its shoot was halted in March when Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19.

Also starring Kiara Advani, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios. In February, the makers had announced that the film will be released on November 19, but there has been no update regarding the project's current release date.

