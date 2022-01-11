Sushanth Akkineni's 'Ravanasura' First Look Revealed, Producer Abhishek Nama Calls It 'Terrific'

Actor Sushanth Akkineni's fans were treated to his first look from the upcoming film 'Ravanasura'. The actor poses in a calm demeanor with intense expression as he looks sharply directly into the camera.
Into the World of DEMONS! — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) January 11, 2022
Thank you for this sizzling welcome as #RAM in #RAVANASURA
Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl Sir,@sudheerkvarma @AbhishekPicture @SrikanthVissa @RTTeamWorks
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ
Hope you guys like #RAMFirstLook ! pic.twitter.com/jDu6IAoOLw
The actor is sporting long hair and beard for the film but it was his peculiar blue eyes that caught everyone's attention. Akkineni will be playing the role of a character called Ram in the film. The first look was released with a caption 'Heroes Don't Exist'.
When contacted, the producer of 'Ravanasura', Abhishek Nama sounded excited about Akkineni's role and told us, "I think Sushanth's look is terrific. He plays a key role in the film and his first look gives a glimpse of his character. I am sure the audience will enjoy it."
Srikanth Vissa who’s associated with few exciting projects as a writer has penned the story for the movie. Known for his stylish and exceptional taking expertise, Sudheer Varma will be presenting Teja in a never seen before role in the movie.
The film, which marks Teja's 70th project, is touted to be an action thriller and will be produced under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks.
Besides this, Teja will also soon be seen in 'Khiladi', which is set to release on February 11. The film will clash with Mahesh Babu's Pan India production 'Major',
Teja will also be seen in 'Ramarao On Duty', in which he plays the role of a cop.