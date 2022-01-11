Sushanth Akkineni's 'Ravanasura' First Look Revealed, Producer Abhishek Nama Calls It 'Terrific'

Actor Sushanth Akkineni's fans were treated to his first look from the upcoming film 'Ravanasura'. The actor poses in a calm demeanor with intense expression as he looks sharply directly into the camera.

The actor is sporting long hair and beard for the film but it was his peculiar blue eyes that caught everyone's attention. Akkineni will be playing the role of a character called Ram in the film. The first look was released with a caption 'Heroes Don't Exist'.

When contacted, the producer of 'Ravanasura', Abhishek Nama sounded excited about Akkineni's role and told us, "I think Sushanth's look is terrific. He plays a key role in the film and his first look gives a glimpse of his character. I am sure the audience will enjoy it."