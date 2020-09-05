September 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Sushant Case: Rhea's Chakraborty's Brother Showik Remanded In NCB Custody

Sushant Case: Rhea's Chakraborty's Brother Showik Remanded In NCB Custody

Showik is brother of the main accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty, while Miranda was house manager of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PTI 05 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sushant Case: Rhea's Chakraborty's Brother Showik Remanded In NCB Custody
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, who was arrested yesterday, being taken to the court from NCB office.
PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad
Sushant Case: Rhea's Chakraborty's Brother Showik Remanded In NCB Custody
outlookindia.com
2020-09-05T15:49:39+05:30

A court here on Saturday remanded Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, arrestedin connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

Showik is brother of the main accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty, while Miranda was house manager of the deceased actor.

They were arrested on Friday night under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after questioning of 10 hours.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sushant Singh Case: NCB Arrests Rhea’s Brother Showik In Drug Case

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput Mumbai Sushant Singh Rajput case Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×