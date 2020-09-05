Sushant Case: Rhea's Chakraborty's Brother Showik Remanded In NCB Custody

A court here on Saturday remanded Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, arrestedin connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

Showik is brother of the main accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty, while Miranda was house manager of the deceased actor.

They were arrested on Friday night under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after questioning of 10 hours.

